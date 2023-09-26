Haryana CM inaugurates Govt medical college construction work

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated the construction work of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Government Medical College in Panjupur village, Yamunanagar on Monday. This project, estimated to cost around Rs 1,200 crore, aims to be completed in approximately 30 months.



Khattar along with Forest and School Education Minister, Kanwar Pal, Additional Chief Secretary, Health Department, Dr. Sumita Misra inspected the layout project of the College and also planted saplings. After this, Khattar performed Bhoomi Pujan.

Under this initiative, a 100-seat Medical College, a 500-bedded hospital, a Nursing College, and a Physiotherapy Institute will be constructed.

Speaking on the occasion, Khattar emphasised the importance of maintaining good health through activities like yoga, walking, and cycling, along with adopting healthy eating habits.

Kanwar Pal said that this medical college will certainly provide much-needed healthcare services not only to the people of Yamunanagar but also to residents of neighbouring states. He said that the government has worked to double medical services during its tenure and has addressed the shortage of doctors. Additionally, healthcare facilities have been expanded.