Haryana CM inaugurates ‘Godhan’ summit in New Delhi

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated the ‘Swadeshi National Godhan Summit 2025’ in New Delhi on Wednesday and said that his government has been consistently working with top priority towards ‘Gau Sanrakshan’ (protection of cow).

The government has taken several initiatives for the development of Gaushalas, protection of Gauvansh, and promotion of natural farming, he said.

The summit is being organised under the guidance of Guru Dalip Singh Maharaj at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi, on the occasion of the 556th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev. The summit, which will continue till November 10, is being attended by many public representatives from across the country.

The Chief Minister also visited the grand Namdhari exhibition set up in the stadium. The six-day summit will provide opportunities for deep discussions and progress on Gau Sanrakshan.

Saini said: “Gau Seva and farming are complementary to each other. ‘Gau Mata’ is the foundation of our economy. Since ancient times, in our country, a person owning more cows was considered wealthier. The milk of indigenous cows is extremely beneficial in the prevention and treatment of diabetes and heart diseases.”

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised ‘Vocal for Local’ to make India Atmanirbhar. “The path of ‘Gau Mata Sanrakshan’ and the strength of ‘Swadeshi’ are what lead us toward Atmanirbhar Bharat. Therefore, we must work actively and wholeheartedly in this direction,” he said.

The Chief Minister further said that making the state free from stray cattle is one of the government’s priorities. For this, two Gau Abhyaranyas have been established in Panipat and Hisar, with proper arrangements for sheds, water, and fodder.