Haryana CM highlights MSMEs’ role in growth

Chandigarh: Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are contributing significantly to the country’s rapid growth, playing pivotal role in the success of initiatives like ‘make in India’ and Atmanirbhar Abhiyan, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Monday.

Addressing the national convention of Laghu Udyog Bharati at Samalkha in Panipat district, the CM said that the state government is implementing special schemes and incentive policies for the growth of small industries to ensure entrepreneurs get maximum opportunities and are able to compete strongly in the market.

He said that the three-day discussions at the convention will provide new direction for the growth of MSMEs. Such programmes will guide and inspire young entrepreneurs to script the story of Developed India-Developed Haryana, he said, according to an official statement.

Saini said that although Haryana accounts for only 1.3 per cent of India’s geographical area, it contributes 3.6 per cent to the national GDP, as per the advance estimates for 2024-25. Haryana’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has grown at 10.8 per cent over the past decade, he said.

Thousands of MSMEs operating in unauthorised industrial areas of Faridabad, Panipat, Yamunanagar and Ambala have been granted relief and are now reaping benefits. Plans are underway to establish 10 new Industrial Model Townships (IMTs), out of which land is being acquired to develop three IMTs on national highways -- Ambala, Jind and Faridabad-Palwal. Besides, places have also been identified for IMTs in Kosli and Naraingarh, he said, as per the statement.