Haryana CM hears public grievances in Charkhi Dadri

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while listening to the grievances during a Jan Samvad programme at Charkhi Dadri on Monday, directed the officials to provide 50 to 55 litres of water per person per day through tankers in Samaspur village.

Samaspur village sarpanch, Neetu, had complained about water drainage and non-availability of drinking water supply during the programme. On this, the officials apprised the Chief Minister that regular water supply will be made available in one and a half

years time.

Meanwhile, on the complaint put forth by municipal councillor, Gandhi Nagar, regarding the drainage of contaminated water, the Chief Minister directed the officials to make temporary arrangements to drain the water. He instructed the Superintending Engineer, Public Health Engineering Department, to ensure proper drainage of water at Gandhi Nagar colony within a week.

The Chief Minister was apprised by the executive engineer, Public Health Department, that the line has been laid from Samaspur STP to Bhakra Head; but the NGT has not given permission to drain water into Bhindawas Lake. On this, the Chief Minister said that water up to 10 BOD quality can be pumped into the lake by setting up a water treatment plant. He instructed the officials to take immediate action in this regard.

Similarly, on a complaint related to removal of 132 KV power line, the Chief Minister said that this line should be elevated by installing monopoles. He said that buildings should not be constructed under high voltage wires. During the programme, the matter related to sewage cleaning was also placed, on which the Chief Minister instructed the officials to place the super sucker machine in Dadri for two months.