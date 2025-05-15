Haryana CM hands over appointment letters to 25 newly-recruited BDPOs

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday handed over appointment letters to 25 newly-recruited Block Development and Panchayat Officers (BDPOs) here.

Addressing the officers, the Chief Minister congratulated them on their achievement and reminded them of the significant role they will play in shaping the future of rural Haryana. “Each one of you has been selected purely on the basis of merit. This is the new work culture of Haryana as the present government has ended the kharchi-parchi system and ensured that only deserving and qualified candidates enter government service,” he said.

“As frontline officers in rural administration, your duty is not just administrative but transformational. You must work towards building robust rural infrastructure, strengthening Panchayati Raj Institutions, and implementing welfare schemes effectively. Your efforts must align with the broader vision of Viksit Bharat as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he added.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the newly-appointed BDPOs will uphold the trust placed in them and work diligently to further accelerate the visible and impactful development in Rural Haryana.

Saini interacts with Haryana Board Class 12 toppers

Meanwhile, Saini on the day also spoke to Class 12 Haryana Board examination toppers over the phone. During the interaction, he wished them a bright future.

The Chief Minister said that it is a matter of great pride that these meritorious students have emerged as role models who inspire the younger generation.

Saini personally spoke with Arpandeep Singh from Kaithal, who secured the first position in Commerce stream, Saroj from Jind, Arts topper, and Naman from Bhiwani, the Science stream topper. He appreciated their hard work, dedication, and discipline, stating that their success is the result of self-confidence, family support, and guidance from their teachers.