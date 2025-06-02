Haryana CM halts convoy to play cricket

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, during his visit to Gurugram on Sunday, stopped his convoy to play cricket with local youth. The moment unfolded as the CM was en route to the PWD Rest House after attending a programme.

As he passed through Rajiv Chowk, the CM noticed a group of youngsters playing cricket in an open field. Subsequently, Saini stepped onto the field, picked up a bat, and joined the game. He was accompanied by Cabinet minister Rao Narbir Singh, minister of state for Sports Gaurav Gautam and state BJP president Mohan Lal Kaushik, who also took part in the game.

The youth praised his spontaneity and humility, calling it an unforgettable experience.