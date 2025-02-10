Haryana CM hails BJP’s Delhi victory, criticises AAP’s govt record

New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini celebrated the BJP’s victory in Delhi and criticised the governance of the past decade during a gathering in the national capital on Sunday morning.

Addressing the press, Saini accused the AAP-led government of misleading the public with grand promises that were never fulfilled, particularly in healthcare, pollution control, and river rejuvenation.

Saini highlighted that the schemes introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi were undermined in Delhi, stating, “Even when an ordinary Delhiite fell ill, they were denied the benefits promised under Modi Ji’s schemes.” He criticised the previous leadership for contradictory statements on pollution, blaming farmers from Haryana and Punjab while shirking responsibility.

Saini pointed out the repeated promises to clean the Yamuna River, which were never fulfilled. “They (AAP government) even vowed to step down if the river wasn’t cleaned by 2025,” he remarked, questioning the current bid for votes despite past failures.

Praising Modi’s leadership, Saini asserted that Haryana unfairly bore the brunt for supplying water to Delhi while the Central govt was unjustly criticised. “The people of Delhi have understood this deception. By contributing 48 votes to Haryana, they have endorsed Narendra Modi Ji’s policies,” Saini said.