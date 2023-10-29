Haryana CM guarantees welfare rights for poor & marginalised

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar said that the state government is providing the benefits of government schemes to the marginalised, poor, and needy in the state transparently and promptly.



“The government’s main objective is to ensure that those who are entitled to get benefits of the welfare scheme will receive their deserving rights. No one can now deprive anyone of their rights”, said Khattar while addressing a gathering during a programme held at his residence, Sant Kabir Kutir, on Saturday.

He said that the state government is working for the welfare of all, formulating such policies whose benefits reach grassroots level, ensuring that every section of the state lives a prosperous life. Khattar said that the present state government is working for the upliftment of those at the bottom of the socio-economic pyramid, in line with the Antyodaya philosophy. “An Antyodaya Sammelan will be organised in Karnal on November 2.

Beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, pension scheme, and others will be invited to

this Sammelan. Union Home and Cooperation Miniter, Amit Shah, will be the

Chief Guest of the programme”, informed Khattar.

He said the state government aims to organise Jan Samvad in all 6,000 villages.