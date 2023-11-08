Haryana CM grants special Diwali gift of Rs 501 to ‘safai karamcharis & chowkidars’

CHANDIGARH: The Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar extended warm Diwali wishes to all the residents and employees of the state, expressing his hopes for their well-being.



Sharing information in this regard an official spokesperson said that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced a special Diwali gift of Rs 501 for safai karamchari, chowkidar; both rural and urban, and tube well operators. The money for the Diwali sweets will be directly transferred into their accounts.

Khattar said that Diwali not only fosters unity but also raises awareness about our rich Sanatan culture and its significance. It brings people face-to-face with our traditions. Additionally, he earnestly appealed to all the state’s residents to observe these festivals in a serene and harmonious manner, while prioritising their well-being and that of their families.

Meanwhile, Haryana Gramin Safai Karmachari Sangh and Gramin Chowkidar Sangh of Haryana expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Khattar for the recent increase in their monthly honorarium during a meeting held on Monday.

In a generous gesture to mark Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti, Khattar has increased the monthly allowance for ‘gramin safai karmachari’ in Haryana from Rs 14,000 to Rs 15,000, providing them with a meaningful Diwali gift. Additionally, ‘gramin chowkidars’ also received benefits, including a monthly allowance of Rs 11,000, Rs 4,000 for uniform expenses, and a new bicycle every five years. Furthermore, the chowkidars will receive an annual sum of Rs 1,000 for essential equipment like lathis (batons) and batteries.