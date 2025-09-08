Haryana CM flags off trucks carrying flood relief material for Punjab & HP

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday flagged off 25 trucks carrying relief material for flood-affected Punjab and Himachal Pradesh from the BJP state office (Panchkamal) in Panchkula. Of these, 15 trucks are bound for Punjab and 10 for Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier, the Chief Minister paid obeisance at Mata Mansa Devi Temple and sought the blessings of the goddess.

While interacting with media persons at Panchkamal, the Chief Minister said that essential daily-use items are being sent through these trucks to the flood-affected people of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh so that they do not face any difficulty in this time of disaster.

He said that, along with Punjab, Himachal Pradesh has also suffered extensive damage due to the natural calamity, where many villages have been affected, and both people and livestock are facing hardships. “In such a situation, it is our responsibility to extend every possible help.”

The CM added that, apart from the Haryana government, the party is also continuously sending relief material to the affected areas. Every day, trucks carrying relief supplies are being dispatched from Haryana to Punjab. He further said that, in line with the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda, the government is working with the spirit of ‘Seva Hi Sangathan’ in coordination with the Party to provide relief to the people in this natural disaster.

HP BJP president Rajiv Bindal expressed gratitude to Saini for sending the aid.