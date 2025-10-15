Haryana CM flags off 10 e-buses in Kurukshetra

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini flagged off 10 e-buses in Kurukshetra on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister, along with former minister Subhash Sudha, travelled in an e-bus from Jyotisar to Kurukshetra University and announced that citizens will be able to travel free of cost in these e-buses till Diwali. The event was organised by the state Transport department at Jyotisar.

Saini said that these e-buses will operate on different routes, benefiting not only local residents but also tourists. During major events like the International Gita Mahotsav and Surya Grahan Mela, pilgrims and tourists will be able to use this e-bus service.

He said that the state Transport department has decided to run eco-friendly electric bus services under the Centre’s National Electric Mobility Mission 2020.

He further said that to strengthen public transport services, the government has decided to purchase 50 electric buses each for 10 municipal corporations — Panchkula, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat, Rohtak, Hisar, Gurugram, and Faridabad — totaling 500 buses. Besides this, Rewari will receive 50 buses due to its proximity to Delhi, Gurugram, and nearby suburban areas. Under the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model, the de-partment has decided to purchase 375 standard-floor 12-meter air-conditioned e-buses.