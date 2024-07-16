Haryana CM felicitates new civil services recruits

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today felicitated 61 candidates from Haryana selected in the Indian Administrative Service and other services conducted by the Union Public Service Commission in a ceremony held here.



Addressing the ceremony as the Chief Guest at Haryana Niwas, the Chief Minister said, “You all are the foundation and pillars of the dream of a developed India. The country has high expectations from you. I trust that you will reach every part of the country, strengthening the spirit of unity in diversity and making Haryana proud. Despite the different languages, dialects, cultures, and traditions in the country, there is a core of unity in these diversities.”

The Chief Minister noted that every tenth person in Haryana is a part of the Indian Army, and these candidates will serve the nation with full dedication and zeal. He expressed hope that all the successful candidates, after getting postings, will work towards simplifying the lives of citizens by finding straightforward solutions within the existing system.