Haryana CM donates his ancestral house for social work

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar handed over his residence situated in the village of Baniyani, Rohtak district to the community for social work.



During his journey from Rohtak to Bhiwani, the chief minister made a stop at his ancestral village of Baniyani. It was during this visit that he expressed his intention to donate his ancestral home to the village for social welfare initiatives. The villagers enthusiastically embraced the chief minister’s proposal, expressing their support through resounding applause and slogans.

Khattar handed over both his own residence and that of his uncle’s son, which together encompass an area of approximately 200 square yards to the village. He said that an e-library will be established within the premises. This innovative initiative will offer not only computer facilities but also a diverse collection of books catering to various interests, ensuring accessibility for individuals of all ages, including the elderly.

Earlier, Khattar engaged in discussions with local farmers regarding the proposed construction of a road along Baniyani Minor, spanning from Bhiwani Road to Mokhara Road. To ensure the effective utilisation of the property, he proposed the formation of a village committee entrusted with its care and management.