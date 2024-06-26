Haryana CM distributes plot allotment letters, highlights BJP govt's aim to empower poor

Chandigarh: The BJP-led Haryana government's goal is to simplify the lives of poor people and empower them, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Wednesday as he distributed plot allotment certificates to beneficiaries under the state housing scheme.



In alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to provide housing for every impoverished individual, the Haryana government had launched the Mukhyamantri Shehri Awas Yojana to fulfill the housing aspirations of poor families in the state, Saini said during an event in Rohtak.

Under the state scheme, 15,250 beneficiaries were given land plot allotment certificates on Wednesday, according to an official statement.

At the event held at Maharshi Dayanand University in Rohtak, the chief minister handed out plot allotment letters to the beneficiaries on the spot, the release said.

Similar programmes to distribute allotment letters were also held simultaneously at four other places --Yamunanagar, Palwal, Sirsa, and Mahendragarh, it added.

Addressing the gathering in Rohtak, Saini said the BJP government's goal is to simplify the lives of the poor and empower them.

He pointed out that the previous Congress government promised 100 square yard plots to the poor but neither gave them plots, nor any papers, forcing such people to later keep running from pillar to post.

But the BJP government understood their plight and decided to provide them with plots, the chief minister said.

He said a programme was recently organised during which beneficiaries were given possession certificates for 100 square yards plots.

On this occasion, Subhash Sudha, Minister of State for Urban Local Bodies, congratulated the beneficiaries receiving plot allotment letters under the housing scheme.

Sudha said families with an annual income below Rs 1.80 lakh applied under this scheme, and today the chief minister provided benefits to such eligible beneficiaries.

Saini said the state government had also recently distributed cards to families having an income of less than Rs 1 lakh annually under the Haryana Antyodaya Parivar Parivahan Yojana.

There are about 23 lakh such families with around 84 lakh members who are benefiting from 1,000 kilometres of free bus travel in state transport within a year under this scheme, he said.