Haryana CM directs officials for swift redressal of public complaints

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday directed officials to ensure honest and time-bound redressal of citizens’ grievances while respecting public sentiments. He said the state government is working at the grassroots with the aim of Antyodaya upliftment, where speedy resolution of complaints is a top priority.

Saini was chairing a meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee in Gurugram. Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh, Pataudi MLA Bimla Chaudhary, Sohna MLA Tejpal Tanwar and Gurugram MLA Mukesh Sharma were also present.

A total of 18 complaints were presented before the committee, of which the Chief Minister resolved 14 on the spot, while four were kept pending for the next meeting.

Among the resolved matters was the case of Pramod Kumar, a resident of Devat Colony, who had complained in July about illegal encroachment on a 24-foot road outside his home. Following Saini’s directions, the Municipal Corporation acted and removed the encroachment after 16 years. Kumar thanked the CM for ensuring justice.

The Surya Vihar RWA had raised concerns about unsafe electricity infrastructure, including 30-year-old wires and dilapidated poles. Acting on Saini’s earlier directions, DHBVN replaced old conductors, removed damaged poles, and installed new ones. The RWA expressed gratitude for timely relief.

Residents of Sector-85 Oris Society complained about a blocked 24-metre-wide road linking their society to the Dwarka Expressway, forcing children and commuters onto unsafe detours. Taking serious note, Saini instructed DTP and STP officials to act immediately and resolve the issue.