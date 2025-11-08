Haryana CM calls ‘Vande Mataram’ soul of nation

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that Vande Mataram is not just a song but the heartbeat, identity and soul of India.

He was addressing the gathering at the state-level celebration of the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, organized in Ambala on Friday.

He expressed pride in participating in this historic event and congratulated the people of Haryana on completing 150 years of the song Vande Mataram. He said that the song symbolizes India’s eternal spirit, nationalism, and unity.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from New Delhi on the occasion of the inaugural ceremony commemorating 150 years of the National Song Vande Mataram.

He also inaugurated a year-long commemoration of Vande Mataram by releasing a commemorative stamp and a coin. The live telecast of the Prime Minister’s address from New Delhi, was also shown during the state-level ceremony. The Chief Minister and other dignitaries listened to his inspiring message that celebrated the unity, sacrifice, and patriotism symbolized by Vande Mataram.

Saini said Vande Mataram is not merely a patriotic hymn but a rising force that infused new life into India’s struggle for freedom. It embodies the Sanatan vision that views the motherland as a divine mother.