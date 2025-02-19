Haryana CM calls on youth to be mentally, morally strong to realise ‘Viksit Bharat’ goal

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday called on youth to become mentally, physically and morally strong to realise the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

The CM made remarks addressing students during the 34th convocation ceremony of Kurukshetra University.

On the occasion, Governor and university’s Chancellor Bandaru Dattatraya felicitated the CM with the honorary degree of Doctor of Literature for his “outstanding contribution” in social and political fields.

Former ISRO Chairman Dr S. Somanath was also honoured with an honorary degree and Goyal Peace Prize by the university.

In the convocation ceremony, degrees were awarded to about 2000 students, PhD degrees to 130 registered PhD holders and gold medals and merit certificates were awarded to 91 registered students.

CM Saini said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision is that when we celebrate 100 years of India’s Independence, our country should become a developed nation. India should fulfil the dream of those revolutionary heroes who sacrificed everything to liberate India... the youth will have the most important contribution in making a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.”

The CM congratulated students who received degrees and said: “This is not just a degree, but an honour for your hard work.”

He also congratulated the former ISRO Chairman on being felicitated with an honorary degree and Goyal Peace Prize by the university.

Saini said the first President of India, Dr Rajendra Prasad, laid the foundation stone of Kurukshetra University in 1956. Since then, the university has travelled a long journey of development.

He said Haryana has made a distinct identity as a leading state in the country by progressing in education, sports, cultural, research and industrial sectors.