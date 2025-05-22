Haryana CM calls on PM Modi

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to congratulate him on the success of Operation Sindoor and express his gratitude to the Army.

Later, while addressing the media persons at Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi, Saini praised the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, stating that under his guidance, the brave soldiers of the country had successfully destroyed terrorist hideouts on their own land. “Only the Prime Minister could have taken such a historic decision,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister condemned the cowardly attack by terrorists in Pahalgam, in which innocent civilians were killed. He said the incident deeply hurt and angered the people of the country, who demanded strong action against terrorism. Responding to the nation’s sentiments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took decisive steps and launched Operation Sindoor, through which our brave soldiers eliminated the terrorists on their own land.

Saini stated that before 2014, terrorists used to infiltrate the country and carried out attacks, creating an atmosphere of fear and insecurity across the nation. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took decisive and stringent measures against terrorism. The Prime Minister made it clear that the time had come to eliminate the remaining ground of terrorism. Our brave soldiers struck at the very land in Pakistan where terrorism was nurtured and protected, and successfully crushed the terrorists at their source.

He said that the country is secure under the leadership of the Prime Minister. By taking such decisive action, the Prime Minister has strengthened the nation, ensuring its safety and empowerment. Today, there is a sense of satisfaction among the citizens, while fear has gripped the minds of terrorists.