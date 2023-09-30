Haryana CM calls for transparency with colour coded property maps

CHANDIGARH: In a bid to enhance transparency and efficiency in property transactions, Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar has called for the creation of colour coded property maps using advanced technology for all municipalities in the state.



These colour maps should be made public as soon as possible so that citizens face no inconveniences during property purchases. In this direction, he also emphasised the need for a comprehensive categorization system of colour-code including approved area, under process, unapproved and agricultural area etc.

Khattar was addressing the officers during a review meeting of the Urban Local Bodies Department on Friday. Urban Local Bodies Minister Dr. Kamal Gupta was also present on this occasion.

While underlining the importance of utilising drone mapping technology to assess development opportunities within urban areas, he urged District Municipal Commissioners to explore the possibilities for urban development through drone mapping.