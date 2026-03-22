Haryana CM calls for deeper ties with Africa

New Delhi: Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said Haryana is keen to deepen ties with African nations, highlighting strong potential for collaboration in agriculture and allied sectors. Addressing the India–Africa Strategic Partnership session at the Bharat Electricity Summit–2026, he said cooperation in modern technology, improved seeds, irrigation, dairy development and agro-based industries can benefit both sides.

He stressed that Haryana’s engagement with Africa goes beyond “business to business” and reflects a “heart to heart” partnership rooted in shared growth. He said the state government is committed to promoting institutional collaboration, investment and knowledge exchange with African nations. The event was chaired by Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar, with MoS Shripad Yesso Naik also addressing delegates. Saini expressed confidence that enhanced ties will open new avenues for economic growth in the coming years.