Haryana CM bats for future-ready agriculture

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday directed the Agriculture and Horticulture departments to step up adoption of advanced and sustainable technologies, including vertical farming, to address shrinking cultivable land and emerging agricultural challenges. Chairing a review meeting of the ‘Department of Future’, he said the state must modernise farming practices in alignment with future food security and global market trends.

Saini noted that departments should work with year-round planning and a clear vision, prioritising reforms that ensure long-term farm sustainability and climate resilience.

Highlighting the growing concern of stubble burning, the Chief Minister urged both the Agriculture department and the Future department to jointly develop technology-driven solutions that make crop residue removal easier and eliminate the need for burning. He also suggested consultations with equipment manufacturers to ensure machine-harvested crops meet the moisture standards mandated for procurement.

Saini said agricultural transformation must align with new economic and market forces. With statewide connectivity improving rapidly, he noted that the India International Horticulture Market in Gannaur will see significant demand pressure in the coming years. He asked officials to frame a 10–20-year expansion plan to handle rising volumes, attract global buyers and support farmers in shifting towards high-demand crops.