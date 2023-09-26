Haryana CM bans serving 'hookah' in commercial establishments

CHANDIGARH :Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar declared a comprehensive ban on serving 'hookah' to customers in hotels, restaurants, bars, and commercial establishments across the state. However, this prohibition will not apply to traditional hookahs used in rural areas.

Khattar made the announcements while addressing the closing ceremony of the state-level 'Cyclothon' – cycle rally - as part of the drug de-addiction campaign in Karnal, the city of Danveer Karna on Monday.

He recounted that he had flagged off Cyclothon against drug abuse on September 1, 2023, and on Monday, the cycle rally concluded where it commenced. He also expressed his gratitude to the participating youth..

Khattar also highlighted the proactive measures taken by Haryana Police to combat illegal drug trafficking and sales, including the development of a mobile app called 'Prayas' to collect statewide data. He highlighted the State Action Plan launched on May 5, which consists of three components: a public awareness campaign, de-addiction and rehabilitation efforts, and strict actions against drug traffickers. He said that the state government has taken several measures to combat drug addiction.

He appealed to citizens to raise awareness about drug addiction.