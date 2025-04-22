Haryana CM asks officials to enhance pilgrimage opportunities for citizens

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed officials to expand the scope of the Swaran Jayanti Guru Darshan Yatra Yojana, Sindhu Darshan Yatra and Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, enhancing pilgrimage opportunities for citizens.

Simultaneously, the Tourism Department has been tasked to ensure better student intake across all five Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) in Haryana.

The Chief Minister was presiding over the review meeting of the Haryana Heritage and Tourism Department here on Monday. Heritage and Tourism minister Arvind Sharma was also present at the meeting.

The Chief Minister was informed by officials that in a major step, the Haryana Tourism Corporation will digitise the booking system for banquet halls, committee rooms and conference halls across its 42 tourist complexes.

Saini, on the occasion, also reviewed the recently initiated digital booking initiatives and collaborations with online travel agents like MakeMyTrip and BookingGini, marking an innovative leap towards modernising tourism services.

The Chief Minister directed officials that all tourist complexes of the Haryana Tourism Corporation across the state be beautified and equipped with modern facilities. He stated that this initiative will not only increase their popularity among the public but also contribute to enhancing their revenue.