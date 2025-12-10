Haryana CM approves sanitation projects worth Rs 13.7 cr for 11 ULBs

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the High-Powered Works Purchase Committee (Urban Local Bodies), where 18 out of 22 proposals of the Urban Local Bodies department worth over Rs 157 crore were approved. The government said savings of approximately Rs 7.91 crore were achieved during the review.

The CM cleared projects totalling Rs 13.70 crore for door-to-door garbage collection and sanitation upgrades in 11 municipal bodies. The approved works include sewer line cleaning in Panipat using advanced technology and measures to address pipeline blockages. Solid Waste Management initiatives in municipalities such as Siwani, Hisar and Barwala were also given approval to improve waste disposal mechanisms.

Sanitation-related works were further allotted to strengthen systems in Bawal, Palwal, Hansi, Jind, Sohna, Pataudi, Jhajjar, Hodal, Gurugram, Bandhwari and Rohtak.

Saini instructed officials to ensure strict cleanliness compliance across all urban bodies, along with regular monitoring. He directed that vendors must adhere to prescribed standards while using e-rickshaws, tractors and dumpers for garbage collection. He also stressed household waste segregation and proper disposal, stating that commendation certificates will be issued for exemplary performance.