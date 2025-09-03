Haryana CM approves canals remodelling plan

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday approved a Rs 315 crore work plan for the remodelling, reconstruction, and improvement of minors across the state to strengthen irrigation infrastructure.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Irrigation and Water Resources department, chaired by the Chief Minister. Under the plan, 54 different projects will be executed, including the rehabilitation of 30 canals and the remodelling of 24 canals spread across various canal circles.

Saini said the initiative aims to deepen and widen canals and reinforce their structures using modern technology to ensure timely and adequate irrigation water for farmers. “This project will not only boost agricultural productivity but also reduce dependence on underground water and address the problem of waterlogging in rural areas,” he added.

The Chief Minister directed officials to complete all works within the stipulated timeline, while maintaining the highest quality standards. He also instructed strict monitoring to prevent irregularities in construction materials and ensure proper maintenance of canal levels. Out of the 54 projects, 41 will be taken up under the Yamuna Water Services Circle, Bhiwani; one under the Yamuna Water Services Circle, Karnal; and two under the Yamuna Water Services Circle, Rohtak. In addition, seven projects fall under the Loharu Water Services Circle, Bhiwani, and three under the Jawahar Lal Nehru Circle, Rewari. All works will be carried out with the support of NABARD.

The works will include strengthening and raising the banks of minors, repairing and rehabilitating linings, laying pipelines, and repairing head regulators, siphons, culverts, and outlets.