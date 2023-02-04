Haryana CM announces venture-capital fund to promote self-employment

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while participating as the chief guest in the state-level function organised at Narwana in district Jind on the occasion of the 646th birth anniversary of Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas made several pivotal announcements, reiterating his commitment to ‘Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek’. Notably, for the first time, three state-level functions were organised on Friday to mark the celebrations of Guru Ravidas at Jind, Yamunanagar and Gurugram.



While making one of the major announcements for the scheduled castes community employees working with the state government, the CM announced that all such employees will get a reservation in promotion. For this, the quota will be fixed within 3 months after identifying all the cadres.

The CM further announced that the medical college to be built in Rasulpur village of district Fatehabad would be named after Saint Shiromani Guru Ravidas. Besides this, a chair will be established in Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa in the name of Guru Ravidas for conducting research on his ideas, and teachings, he announced.

The CM said that the land has been identified for building a memorial near Pipli, Kurukshetra in the name of Guru Ravidas, on which a big memorial will be built in his name. A hostel and school will also be built.