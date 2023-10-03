Haryana CM announces to open Yogashalas in 6,500 villages

CHandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Monday announced to open Yogashalas in 6,500 villages of the state and hand over the responsibility of these to Yoga Sahayaks.



Khattar was addressing the Yoga and AYUSH Assistant Training Camp organised in Panchkula on Monday. He said that the government is committed to incorporate yoga in the daily routine of the citizens. Due to this, a target has been set to establish Yoga Shalas across the state and appoint 1,000 AYUSH assistants.

Out of these, 882 Ayush Yoga Assistants have taken charge in various Yoga Shalas and the work of recruitment of remaining Ayush Yoga Assistants is in progress through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam.

He said that Ayush Yoga Assistants were appointed in every district who will collect reports from the village yoga assistants and send them to the headquarters on 21 date of every month.

Apart from this, in the second phase, special yoga trainers will be appointed in all the districts who will also provide training to yoga assistants from time to time. He said that biometric machines will be there in the gymnasiums in which the attendance of yoga practitioners will be monitored.