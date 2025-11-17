Haryana CM announces Rs 51 lakh grant for Narnaul Saini Sabha

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini made several development-related announcements for Narnaul during the state-level Maharaja Shoor Saini Jayanti celebration held in Narnaul.

During the event, Narnaul MLA, Om Prakash Yadav presented 27 development demands for the Narnaul Assembly constituency, all of which were immediately approved by the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister announced a grant of Rs 51 lakh for the Saini Sabha, Narnaul. In addition, Education minister Mahipal Singh Dhanda, Public Works minister, Ranbir Singh Gangwa, Health minister Arti Singh Rao, and MP, Dharambir Singh also announced Rs 11 lakh each for the Saini Sabha, Narnaul.

Addressing the Maharaja Shoor Saini celebration, the Chief Minister approved all demands

placed by MLA, Om Parkash Yadav and announced Rs 10 crore for the remodelling of the Narnaul Distributary.

He also announced Rs 8 crore for constructing water storage tanks to support sprinkler irrigation systems in Nangal Katha, Chindalia, Dohar Kalan, and Amarpur Jorasi.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Saini also announced several developmental projects for Mahendragarh district.