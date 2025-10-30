Haryana CM announces Rs 21L grant for Gaushala from his discretionary fund

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said cow devotees must lead a public awareness campaign for the protection of cows. Serving cows is everyone’s moral responsibility.

He appealed to the people not to abandon cows on the roads and to actively participate in efforts to make gaushalas (cow shelters) self-reliant. He also urged citizens to use products made from cow dung and cow urine. The Chief Minister announced a grant of Rs 21 lakh from his discretionary fund to Shri Krishna Gaushala, Karnal.

The Chief Minister was speaking as the Chief Guest at the Gopashtami celebration held at Shri Krishna Gaushala on Thursday. Earlier, he performed ‘gau pooja’, and inspected the medical facilities provided for the cattle at the Gaushala.