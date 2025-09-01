Haryana CM announces Rs 21L for Kalal Majra’s development

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday announced a grant of Rs 21 lakh for the development of Kalal Majra village in Ladwa.

The CM made the announcement after listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat” programme at the village.

Saini said an 11-week cleanliness campaign has been launched to ensure a clean state. He urged people to adopt indigenous products to make India a developed nation by 2047. The CM also released a book on his life by Dr Kewal Krishan.

Further, Saini assured that the demands raised by village Sarpanch Kuldeep would be sent to the concerned department and fulfilled. He said the government has no shortage of funds for development. In the past 10 months, projects worth Rs 1.1 crore have been carried out in the village, he added.

The CM said kidney patients are getting free dialysis in government hospitals and youth are being given jobs without

“kharchi-parchi.”