Haryana CM announces regularisation of colonies across fourteen districts

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced the regularisation of an additional 303 colonies across 14 districts with immediate effect, accompanied by an allocation of Rs 3,000 crore for comprehensive infrastructure development within these colonies.



These colonies comprise 193 under 39 municipalities and 110 governed by the Town and Country Planning Department.

He further disclosed that 2,90,540 properties are built in these colonies.

This regularisation move is expected to bring relief and development to a population of over 10 lakh residents within these areas, he said.

He said that special attention is being given to sewer lines, water supply, roads, street lights, parks and other development works in a total of 404 such regularised colonies in urban areas.

These notified colonies, which are being regularised, are situated on a total of 5,000 acres of land.