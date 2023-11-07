Haryana CM announces rate hike for early sugarcane crop

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday announced to increase the rate for the early sugarcane crop. The rate for the early sugarcane crop has been raised from Rs 372 to Rs 386, marking a substantial increment of Rs 14.



This decision is aimed at ensuring that sugarcane farmers receive fair prices for their hard work and dedication to the agricultural sector.

Looking forward to the year ahead, the Chief Minister has also announced that the price of the sugarcane crop will further increase to Rs 400 from next year. This commitment to boosting the income of sugarcane farmers underscores the government’s dedication to improving the agricultural landscape in Haryana.

The Chief Minister expressed his support for the farming community and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to their welfare. He said this move is expected to have a positive impact on the lives of sugarcane farmers and contribute to the prosperity of Haryana’s agricult-ural sector.