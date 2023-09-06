Haryana CM announces prisoner welfare initiatives

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated the newly constructed extension building of District Jail Bhiwani on Tuesday, where he made several significant announcements for the welfare of prisoners.



During his address, the chief minister announced to start of telemedicine facility for prisoners in all jails in the state.

Additionally, he allocated a budget of Rs 10 crore to improve the dietary provisions for prisoners, resulting in an increase of Rs 10 per day for their meals.

He further said that petrol pumps would be set up outside 11 jails across the state. He also announced to provide facilities to Prison Department personnel in Haryana State Transport buses on the lines of police personnel. Apart from this, he also announced to introduce online transfer policy to enhance convenience for jail employees.

He underscored the government’s commitment to improving prison conditions, mentioning plans to expand capacity from accommodating 22,000 to 26,000 inmates.

He highlighted ongoing jail construction projects, including the upcoming jails in Fatehabad and Rewari. He added that the construction of a jail training centre in Karnal will be completed by December.