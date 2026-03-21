Haryana CM announces new focus areas, reviews CMGGA field work

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, chaired a review meeting of the Chief Minister’s Good Governance Associates (CMGGA) at the Swarna Jayanti Haryana Institute for Fiscal Management (SJHIFM), Sector-3 Panchkula on Friday.



The meeting was attended by Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Rajesh Khullar, Deputy Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Yashpal, Director General, SJHIFM Raj Nehru, GVF CEO, Sumit Kumar, Rishihood University CEO, Sahil Aggarwal and Head of Programmes, GVF Ms. Vasundhara.

During the review, the Chief Minister assessed the previous month’s field work carried out by CMGGAs under two modules - Solid Waste Management and Human Resources. He appreciated the work undertaken by the associates so far and encouraged them to continue contributing actively to the state’s governance and development priorities.

The Chief Minister also directed that a meeting with Deputy Commissioners be convened to discuss key issues emerging from the field. He emphasised the importance of stronger coordination with district officials to ensure effective resolution of challenges identified by the associates.

The review also marked the introduction of new focus areas for CMGGAs. In the health sector, associates will work to strengthen the implementation of Ayushman Bharat and Chirayu Yojana in Haryana. In education, the focus will be on school infrastructure and implementation of the National Education Policy. In the water sector, priority areas will include water management, rainwater harvesting, and pond rejuvenation.