Haryana CM announces initiatives to improve infrastructure & facilities in state govt schools

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced various initiatives to enhance infrastructure and improve arrangements in all state government schools for the bright future of the students.



For this, a plan will be formulated to appoint temporary teachers for important subjects in schools facing a shortage of teachers through School Management Committees (SMCs). A survey will be conducted to improve toilet and drinking water facilities, boundary walls and greenery in government schools. Each SMC will discuss these matters and present a proposal to the Education Department. Not only this, when informed that students received uniform allowances late, the Chief Minister immediately instructed education department officials to ensure that all eligible students receive their uniform allowances in their accounts before July 31 every year.

He said that in order to ensure the student-teacher ratio, the government is soon introducing the Management Information System for Education (MIS). Khattar was having interaction with members of SMC in New Delhi under the ‘Mukhymantri ki Vishesh Charcha’ program through audio conferencing on Sunday.

He mentioned that there are approximately 47 to 48 lakh children in the state, aged 6 to 18 years, attending schools. Of these, about 20-22 lakh are receiving education in government and the same number in private schools.

In this dialogue, more than 16,200 SMC members participated online, making it the largest turnout in such programs to date. Khattar stated that the government is planning to introduce the Management Information System (MIS) soon to ensure the student-teacher ratio in the state’s schools. Under this system, the arrangement of teachers will be ensured based on the number of students in each school.