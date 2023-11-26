Haryana CM announces free education for girls from low-income families

CHANDIGARH: In a significant move, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar declared free education for girls from families with an annual income of Rs 1.80 lakh in both government and private colleges in the state.



Additionally, he announced that the government would cover half of the college fees for girls from families with incomes ranging from Rs 1.80 lakh to Rs 3 lakh. The Haryana Government will bear the fees for private colleges, where applicable.

The Chief Minister, during the Jan Ashirwad rally organised at Samalkha in Panipat district on Sunday, announced the conversion of Samalkha from a municipality to a Municipal Council.

He also unveiled a significant development plan for the residents of Samalkha, revealing plans to establish two sectors, each spanning 100 acres, wherever land is available in Samalkha. Furthermore, he announced the conversion of the existing 50-bed CHC in Samalkha into a 100-bed hospital.

Addressing infrastructural concerns, the Chief Minister also announced the construction of a straight 1-kilometre road connecting the mini-secretariat to

the hospital.