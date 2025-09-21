Haryana CM adopts 72 TB patients
CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that tuberculosis can be eradicated completely if every citizen adopts at least one TB patient as a Nikshay Mitra and provides them with regular nutritional kits. He stressed that such a people’s movement would transform the Prime Minister’s dream of a ‘TB-Mukt Bharat’ into reality.
The CM on Saturday adopted 72 TB patients from Ladwa constituency in Kurukshetra. At a programme held in Ramkundi village, he personally distributed the first set of nutritional kits to all patients and announced that these kits would be provided for the next six months.
Next Story