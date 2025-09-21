Haryana CM adopts 72 TB patients

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that tuberculosis can be eradicated completely if every citizen adopts at least one TB patient as a Nikshay Mitra and provides them with regular nutritional kits. He stressed that such a people’s movement would transform the Prime Minister’s dream of a ‘TB-Mukt Bharat’ into reality.

The CM on Saturday adopted 72 TB patients from Ladwa constituency in Kurukshetra. At a programme held in Ramkundi village, he personally distributed the first set of nutritional kits to all patients and announced that these kits would be provided for the next six months.