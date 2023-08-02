Haryana CM addresses Jan Samvad in Kanina of Ateli Assembly constituency

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar said that the poor have the first right on every public welfare scheme being run by the government.



“In more than 8 years of public service for the Antyodaya, both Central and State Governments have completed several development projects along with ensuring the reach of welfare schemes to the last mile citizen,” said Khattar while addressing the gathering at the Jan Samvad organized at Grain Market, Kanina town of Ateli assembly constituency in Mahendragarh district on Friday.

Besides this, the Chief Minister also gave a bonanza of various developmental projects to the area people. These include the construction of a railway gate at Kanina, a sewerage line for drainage of dirty water in the town and the repair of street lights.

Besides this, construction and recarpeting of roads in the Ateli assembly constituency built at a cost of Rs. 25.19 crore, Rs. 12 crore for the construction of Mahendragarh to Rewari via Kanina road, Rs 12.20 crore for a 14 km long road from Kanina to Mahendragarh and Rs. 26.5 crore for repair and strengthening of Kanina-Ateli road etc are included.

“The BJP government under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is working for the upliftment of the poor. ‘Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas’ is the key mantra for executing any developmental project.

We firmly believe that along with development, we should also provide quality education to our children so that the nation develops and the world progresses,” said Khattar.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the Kaimla to Dhanonda new road constructed at a cost of Rs 176.24 lakh.

Apart from this, he also inaugurated the road from Syana to Bagot, constructed at a cost of about Rs. 285.86 lakhs, the new road from Syana to Chang Road (up to the district border), constructed at a cost of about Rs. 119.57 lakhs, the road from Rasulpur to Chelawas constructed at a cost of about Rs. 314.25 lakhs.

He also inaugurated the road from Gudha to Gudha ki Dhani (Mohanpur road) constructed at a cost of about Rs 149.15 lakh and the road from Mohanpur (Kanina-Atelli road) to the border of Kakrala village constructed at a cost of about Rs 71.81 lakh.

On reaching Kanina, the Chief Minister received a warm welcome from various organizations as they presented him with a traditional turban and a bouquet. During the Jan Samvad which lasted for about one and a half hours, the Chief Minister gave a patience hearing to every raised before him and also took feedback of various schemes from the people.

During this, the Chief Minister gave information about the programmes like Ayushman Bharat-Chirayu Haryana, Nirogi Haryana, PPP etc. The people who reached the programme lauded the state government’s initiatives of providing recruitment on merit and ensuring the reach of schemes benefits while sitting at home.

During the Samvad, the Chief Minister while taking feedback about Anganwadi centres running in Kanina directed the Deputy Commissioner to check the number of registered pregnant women and children in all the 11 Anganwadis of the town and the eligible beneficiaries at these centres.

He said that after examining these centres, the Deputy Commissioner should submit their report within a week. Similarly, a list of development works worth Rs 21.45 crore done in the last six years in the Kanina municipality area will also be displayed at the municipality office and the public can also share their feedback about these works.