Haryana CM addresses grassroot issues on the 19th day of ‘Jan Samvad’

chandigarh: The 19th day of the ‘Jan Samvad’ programme started by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar aimed to address the concerns of the citizens directly at the grassroots level on Friday in Umri village of Kurukshetra district.



Upon arrival in Umri village, the chief minister first offered prayers at the ancient Shiva temple. He received a warm welcome from the village sarpanch Meena Kumari, who presented him with a bouquet, and Nambardar Babu Ram, who honoured him with a traditional turban as a mark of respect. During this visit, Khattar also distributed wheelchairs and hearing aids provided by the Red Cross to four people.

During the samvad, while swiftly responding to the demand raised regarding the stoppage of long-route buses at Umri Chowk, the chief minister directed general manager, Haryana Roadways to maintain a dedicated register at Umri Chowk so that the commuters can enter their journey details and accordingly arrangements to facilitate stops for long route buses can be made.

Khattar also highlighted the implementation of online transfer policies for teachers and the introduction of an online system to enhance citizens’ convenience.

He shared that over 13 lakh complaints registered through the CM window have all been expeditiously resolved.

Regarding the Common Eligibility Test (CET) for government jobs, the chief minister clarified that the responsibility for setting the exam questions lies with the paper-setting agency, not the government.

He informed that government jobs have been secured by 1.10 lakh individuals thus far, and plans are in place for an additional 30,000 Group C recruitments within the next

three months.

The Chief Minister said that Haryana Police has carried out the recruitment of approximately 6600 male and female constables. Although the majority of these individuals have already undergone the joining process, the matter of joining 2000 male and 1000 female constables was challenged in court. The court has now issued its verdict on their joining, and accordingly, their joining will be done in the coming days, said Khattar.

The Chief Minister while laying emphasis on the significance of Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP), said that this single document serves as a gateway to various benefits and schemes. He further said that each village, including Umri, receives grants for development based on its population. He clarified that this grant is distinct from funds provided by the Central Government.

Khattar assured the citizens that the government’s primary goal is to simplify their lives and ensure the effective delivery of scheme benefits. He gave an example of how names were promptly incorporated into the list of beneficiaries for the old age samman allowance scheme within a mere two hours.

Gifting developmental projects to the residents of the Umri village, the Chief Minister said that a community building will be built on 2 acres in the village Umri. Besides this, he also announced the renovation of a dilapidated building of a government school, and gave approval of a budget for vyayamshala, paving of 2.5 acres of village Phirni.

The Chief Minister said that 16,000 written demands and grievances have been received in the Jan Samvad, out of which work related to 2,600 has been done. Work on 11,000 is going on and 2500 applications are in the final stage.

The Chief Minister said that improving the lives of citizens by minimizing inconveniences is the government’s top priority. To achieve this, significant IT reforms have been brought by the State Government. Ensuring the effective delivery of these initiatives to the people by resolving challenges has been the utmost priority of the present state government, said Khattar. He also urged the people to bring any issue before him and assured them that he will resolve them.a