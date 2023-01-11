Haryana CM accords approval to skills schools in 10 districts

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while chairing a high-level meeting held here Wednesday, accorded approval for the opening of innovative skill schools in 10 districts of the state that will be run by Shri Vishwakarma Skill University and will be recognised by CBSE in the category of innovation.

This decision has been taken while following the KG to PG model adopted for skill education and as per the New Education Policy. In the meeting, the officials of the skill development department gave a detailed draft related to the Skill Innovative School and their utility for employment. This innovative experiment will prove to be a milestone in Haryana’s school education.

In order to promote skill education at the school level in all districts, the chief minister directed to implement the model of skill education from KG to PG.

Notably, Shri Vishwakarma Skill University has opened the first innovative skill school and now more such schools will be opened across Haryana. These schools will play a key role in achieving the New Education Policy goals and imparting skill education from KG to PG.

With the introduction of skill education at the school level, many goals will be fulfilled simultaneously. This will not only reduce dropout but also increase the Gross Education Ratio (GER). At the same time, the industry will get skilled human resources, thus increasing their qualitative productivity. The syllabus has been prepared according to the New Education Policy 2020.

After the opening of Skill Innovative Schools, new avenues of employment will be paved. Through this, students will be attracted towards various skills during school education. With this, participation in vocational and skill education will increase in higher education as well. The skilling will be imparted in various fields including IT, automotive, agriculture and textile design, artificial intelligence, beauty wellness, and design making.