Haryana clears Rs 1,763 crore purchase proposals, contracts

Chandigarh: The High Powered Purchase Committee (HPPC) of Haryana, chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, on Monday approved purchase proposals and rate contracts worth over Rs 1,763 crore for various state departments. Negotiations with bidders resulted in savings of more than Rs 10 crore.

Energy and Transport minister Anil Vij, Education minister Mahipal Dhanda, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare minister Shyam Singh Rana, PWD minister Ranbir Gangwa, and Women and Child Development minister Shruti Chaudhary attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister directed that “special attention be paid to the quality of all items and equipment” and that “all projects be completed within the stipulated timeframe.” He reiterated the government’s commitment to delivering “better and quality services” through timely development works, effective financial management, and transparent procurement.

Key approvals included the purchase of 29 new 52-seater buses and six mini-buses for the Police department at a cost of Rs 12 crore to strengthen law and order. For improving power supply, Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam and Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam were cleared to buy LT XLPE armoured cable, PCC poles, and 20 KVA distribution transformers worth about Rs 234.19 crore.

“All electrical cables must be tested in recognized laboratories,” Saini instructed, adding that “strict action must be taken against any agency whose products fail to meet quality standards.”

The committee also approved the free supply of sanitary napkins to girl students from Class 6 to 12 in government schools, and Rs 3.20 crore for enhancing cloud server and storage capacity to boost e-governance. Various Transport department procurement contracts were also cleared.