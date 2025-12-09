Haryana clears policy overhaul across key sectors

Chandigarh: In a series of wide-ranging decisions, the Haryana Cabinet on Monday approved key reforms spanning transport, education, urban governance, mining enforcement and police recruitment, signalling a major administrative and environmental overhaul for the state.

At a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the Cabinet cleared amendments to the state’s Aggregator Policy that will bar app-based transport companies, delivery fleets and e-commerce platforms from adding petrol or diesel vehicles to their fleets from January 1, 2026. The move, aligned with directives of the Commission for Air Quality Management, limits fleet expansion strictly to CNG and electric vehicles. Only clean-fuel three-wheelers and non-polluting small commercial and light goods vehicles will be permissible additions after the cut-off.

In another significant decision, the Cabinet approved a new cadre-change policy for district-level teachers to ensure transparent and merit-based transfers. The revamped system, replacing the 2018 framework, assigns merit points largely based on age and special categories, including differently-abled teachers, widows, divorcees, and seriously ill personnel. Teachers retiring within a year, those with over 70 per cent disability and widowed teachers with younger children will receive priority. Transfers will be restricted in districts with staff strength below 95 per cent, and teachers recruited for Mewat will not be allowed to move out.

The Cabinet also cleared the Haryana Municipal Bill, 2025, which dissolves multiple municipal laws to form a single governing legal framework for the state’s 87 urban bodies. The Bill, drafted after two years of consultations, aims to streamline urban administration, remove legal inconsistencies and modernise service delivery under one structure.

Further, amendments to the Haryana Motor Vehicles Rules were sanctioned to fix clear age caps for commercial vehicles. In NCR regions, diesel tourist vehicles will be phased out after 10 years, whereas petrol and CNG variants can operate up to 12 years. Non-NCR operations will permit a uniform 12-year lifespan for all categories with tourist permits and 15 years for other public transport vehicles running on clean fuels.

To strengthen monitoring of illegal mining, the government raised sanctioned posts in the Mines and Geology Department from 632 to 890, citing the need for trained technical staff and enhanced enforcement capacity.

Additionally, amendments to the Punjab Police Rules (as applicable in Haryana) were approved to modernise police recruitment. The revised process assigns 97 per cent weightage to the knowledge test, with 20 per cent content focused on Haryana-specific topics and 10 per cent on basic computer skills, ensuring a higher professional benchmark for constables and sub-inspectors.