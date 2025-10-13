Haryana clears framing of new HIV/AIDS Rules

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, on Sunday approved several significant policy measures, including the framing of the Haryana Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (Prevention and Control) Rules, 2025, along with key amendments in prison, housing, and labour laws.

The new HIV/AIDS Rules, framed under Sub-section (1) of Section 49 of the 2017 Act, mark a major step in strengthening healthcare and social protection for people living with HIV/AIDS in the state.

As per the rules, commissioners of Haryana’s six administrative divisions — Rohtak, Hisar, Karnal, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ambala — will act as ombudsmen to handle complaints and grievances under Section 23 of the Act. Each ombudsman will be assisted by the Civil Surgeon of the respective district.

To enhance healthcare access, the government will bolster diagnostic facilities, ensure management of opportunistic infections, and offer free diagnostic services at all public health institutions, including Sub Health Centres, Primary Health Centres, Community and District Hospitals, and Medical College Hospitals. Additionally, free Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) drugs will be provided at ART, Facility-Integrated ART (FIART), and Link ART (LART) Centres, in accordance with National AIDS Control Organization (NACO) guidelines.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved amendments to the Haryana Prison Rules, 2022, to include the definition of “Habitual Offender.” The revised rules will be called the Haryana Prison (Amendment) Rules, 2025.

The Cabinet also cleared the proposal to introduce the Haryana Housing Board (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the upcoming Assembly session. The amendment seeks to merge the Housing Board Haryana (HBH) with the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to streamline housing and urban development operations, eliminate administrative overlap, and improve service delivery to citizens. Further, the government approved amendments to the Punjab Factories Rules, 1952, allowing the employment of women across all categories of work in factories, subject to safety conditions. The changes enable online fee submissions, promote gender inclusivity, and safeguard pregnant and lactating women from hazardous work. The move reflects Haryana’s push toward modern labour reforms, women’s empowerment, and equal opportunity as enshrined in Articles 14, 15, and 16 of the Constitution.