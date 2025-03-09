Haryana: Civic polls in Panipat, 52.2 pc turnout recorded

Chandigarh: Polling was held on Sunday to elect the mayor and 26 councillors for the Panipat Municipal Corporation in Haryana, with 52.2 per cent of the over four lakh eligible voters exercising their franchise, officials said.

Polling began across 365 booths at 8 am and continued till 6 pm. A poll percentage of 52.2 was recorded in the elections.

Four candidates are in the fray for the mayor's post, while 103 contested for the 26 councillors' seats in the Panipat Municipal Corporation.

Polls to elect mayors and ward members in seven municipal corporations were held on March 2, including in Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Hisar, Rohtak, Karnal and Yamunanagar.

The bypolls for the mayoral posts in Ambala and Sonipat and the elections for presidents and ward members in 21 municipal committees were also held on March 2.

The votes will be counted on March 12, and the results for all the municipal corporations will be declared the same day.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has exuded confidence that the BJP would win the civic polls, saying that work would be done three times faster after the formation of a "triple-engine" government, a reference to the saffron party being in power at the Centre, the state and the civic bodies.

The Congress also appealed to the voters to elect the party candidates with a full majority. The grand old party, out of office in Haryana for more than 10 years, is looking to turn around its electoral fortunes in the civic polls.