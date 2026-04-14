Haryana: Civic polls in Ambala, Panchkula & Sonipat on May 10

Chandigarh: Haryana State Election Commission on Monday announced that elections for Panchkula, Ambala and Sonipat municipal corporations and other municipal bodies and panchayati raj institutions will be conducted on May 10.



The votes will be counted on May 13.

Announcing the election schedule, State Election Commissioner Devinder Singh Kalyan said the Model Code of Conduct has come into immediate effect in the poll-bound areas.

As per the announcement, elections will be held for the selection of mayors and councillors of Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat municipal corporations, as well as the president and ward members of Rewari municipal council and the municipal committees of Sampla, Dharuhera and Uklana.

Additionally, by-elections will be conducted for six vacant ward member seats in municipal councils/committees of Tohana, Jhajjar, Rajound, Tarawadi, Kanina and Sadhaura.

Under the panchayati raj institutions, elections will be held in gram panchayats of Mandi Adampur and Jawahar Nagar in Hisar, and Govindpura and Polad in Kaithal.

By-elections will be conducted for 528 vacant posts -- including for panch, sarpanch, panchayat samiti and zila parishad members -- across the state.

With the Model Code of Conduct coming into effect from April 13, the transfer of officials and other employees in the poll-bound areas has been restricted until completion of the election process.

The main contest in the municipal elections is expected between the Congress and the ruling BJP. At present, the mayor posts in all three municipal corporations going to polls are held by the BJP.