CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal, unveiled the “Mission Karmayogi Haryana” (MKH) programme, a groundbreaking



initiative aimed at imparting training to over 3 lakh employees of the State Government.

This comprehensive programme emphasises the paramount importance of ethical behavior, values, and principles in governance, encompassing all

employees and stakeholders within the state government’s ambit.