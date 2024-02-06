Haryana Chief Secretary initiates two-day conclave on Urban Planning

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal inaugurated a two-day conclave organised by the High-Level Committee (HLC) for “Urban Planning” in collaboration with the Town and Country Planning Department on Monday.



The conclave was attended by more than 100 participants including bureaucrats and technocrats from the Central and state government departments.

The objective of this conclave is to deliberate upon and to share the experiences with the stakeholders about the state-specific initiatives and policies of the state of Haryana on Urban Planning, Public Private Partnership, TOD, TDR, and affordable housing as well as sharing of the experiences by other senior functionaries from other parts of the country. Based on the deliberations, the conclave aims to set the future roadmap for urbanisation in Haryana.

On the first day, four technical sessions were held.