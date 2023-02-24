Haryana Chief Minister says Congress is misleading youth in name of unemployment

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the state government is realising Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay’s vision of Antyodaya in the true sense and the poorest of the poor, whose income is less than Rs 1 lakh, are being given benefits by planning to make their income up to Rs 1.80 lakh. A special provision of Rs 2,000 crore has been made in the budget for the year 2023-24, through which bank loans will be made available for self-employment in Antyodaya fairs.



He said that those people who could not return the loans taken from the banks on time and the banks had stopped giving loans again after giving their CIBIL score; would be helped by the government.

The Chief Minister was addressing the gathering at a programme organised in Panchkula on Friday. Taking a dig, he said that the Congress gave the slogan of eradicating poverty but in vain. “In the last 8 years, we have focused on uplifting the last mile citizen of society,” he added.

Khattar said that in the previous government, middlemen were allowed to take land from farmers at cheap rates in the name of land acquisition; but the present government has stopped it.

He said that Congress is misleading the youth in the name of unemployment. In the year 2017, the CMIE agency showed Haryana’s unemployment rate at 2 per cent and later in the same month it showed 12 per cent, 24 percent and 36 percent. “The Parivar Pehchan Patra is a unique document which is not there in any country. Many states have studied the PPP scheme of Haryana,” he asserted.

Based on the Parivar Pehchan Patra data, the Chief Minister said that there are around 3600 persons in the age group of 80 years or above who are living alone. “The government has decided to take care of these people in old age homes by paying the full expenses. To ensure the well-being of the elderly, the Prahari Scheme has also been announced in the budget of 2023-24,” he said.