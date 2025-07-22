Haryana Chief Minister Saini orders priority repair of inter-state roads

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, in a bid to strengthen the state’s road infrastructure, on Monday directed officials to prioritise the upgradation of inter-state roads. He also emphasised that all roads entering Haryana must be maintained in good condition to ensure smooth and hassle-free travel for commuters.

The Chief Minister was chairing a meeting to review the renovation and repair work of roads across the state.

Saini instructed officials of the concerned departments to ensure timely completion of all road repair and development projects, making it clear that any lapse in adhering to quality standards would not be tolerated.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also reviewed the progress of a mobile application being developed to achieve the objective of making Haryana’s roads pothole-free. He directed that all departments must ensure cent per cent mapping of their respective roads and upload the data on the app at the earliest.

Saini further stressed that the app must be user-friendly so that the general public can easily access it. Through this app, citizens will be able to report damaged roads or potholes, enabling prompt action and better road maintenance across the state.