Haryana Chief Minister attends Hola Mohalla programme in Sirsa

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday attended a Hola Mohalla programme at the Namdhari Gurdwara in Sirsa’s Jiwan Nagar and sought blessings from members of the Sant Samaj.

Addressing a gathering of Namdhari devotees from India and abroad, Saini said he was happy to be present at the celebration and paid respects to Sant Dilip Singh Ji Maharaj.

He said saints were playing an important role in connecting society through love, service, brotherhood and spirituality.

The chief minister said Sirsa has long been associated with saints and spiritual traditions.

He said the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev, visited the area in 1507 and the Gurdwara Sri Chilla Sahib was later established there.

Saini said saints such as Baba Sarsai Nath and Baba Bhooman Shah spread the message of spirituality, service and humanity from the region and their teachings continue to guide society.

He said Hola Mohalla symbolises courage, devotion and social harmony and reflects India’s rich spiritual and cultural traditions.

The festival was started by the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, to strengthen the traditions of the Khalsa and promote unity and brotherhood.

The chief minister said the history of the Namdhari community is marked by sacrifice and dedication.

Referring to the Kuka Movement led by Satguru Ram Singh, he said it played an important role during India’s freedom struggle.

He said the Namdhari community promoted the message of Swadeshi and boycott of foreign goods during the colonial period, which helped strengthen the freedom movement.

He also paid tribute to Namdhari martyrs who sacrificed their lives at Malerkotla but did not abandon the path of truth and self-respect.